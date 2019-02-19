Nominate your Morecambe heroes in our Sunshine Awards

Today sees the launch of our special 10th anniversary of the annual Sunshine Awards. And once again we would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe. This is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back.

There are a number of categories to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back including Business, Community Group, Unsung Hero, Sustainability Award, Sports Achievement, Entertainment Award, Young Achiever, Health Hero, Charity Fundraiser and Good Neighbour Award.

Last year's winners

The Ambassador Award, dedicated to someone who has brought glory to the town, is not open for nominations and will be chosen by the Sunshine Awards committee.

To make your nomination visit www.sunshineawards.co.uk or simply email sunshineawards@jpimedia.co.uk

The closing date for nominations is Friday March 22nd. Winners will be decided by a judging panel and finalists will be invited to the event.

The Sunshine Awards will be presented at a black tie gala night at the Midland Hotel on Friday, May 3, which will comprise a VIP drinks reception, four course gala dinner, followed by the awards ceremony, charity raffle and live entertainment.

We have chosen Team Reece as our charity for the awards in honour of brave schoolboy Reece Holt from Overton who sadly passed away on January 18.

THE CATEGORIES

Young Achiever Award – Sponsored by Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

The Sunshine Young Achiever award will be awarded to a young person (aged 18 or under) in any field who has had an outstanding impact during the year.

Business Award – Sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College

The Sunshine Business award will be given to a Morecambe business that has either excelled in the past year, contributed greatly to the local economy or been a mainstay of the town for many years.

Sport Award – Sponsored by 3-1-5- X-Force

The Sunshine Sport award will be given to an individual or a team who have excelled in the sporting arena. This could be a Morecambe sports person of any age, or a manager, trainer or coach, or a team.

Entertainment Award – Sponsored by Morecambe Bay Wines

The Sunshine Entertainment award will be given to an individual or group who has produced sterling work in the field of Morecambe entertainment, whether it’s in music, dance, performance arts, theatre, TV or comedy. The winner could be a performer, a teacher, an arts worker or anyone involved in entertainment who is connected to Morecambe, a town with a great tradition in the field.

Community Group Award – Sponsored by Reid Hamilton Insurance Brokers

The Sunshine Community award will be awarded to a community group. This could be an organisation, charity or similar. The winning group will have made positive difference to the community of Morecambe.

Charity Fundraiser Award – Sponsored by Hodgson’s Chippy

The Sunshine Charity of the year award will be given to an individual who works tirelessly to raise funds for a great cause, going to incredible lengths and showing exceptional dedication.

Health Hero Award – Sponsored by Holywell Care Group

The Sunshine Health Hero award will be given to an individual for excellence in healthcare, in the public, private or voluntary sector.

Unsung Hero Award – Sponsored by Specsavers, Morecambe

The Sunshine Unsung Hero award will be awarded to an individual who deserves recognition for their work in the Morecambe community. He or she could be a charity or community worker, a teacher a group leader or anyone who sums up the term ‘unsung hero.’

Good Neighbour Award – Sponsored by M J Bird & Son

The Sunshine Good Neighbour award will be awarded to a neighbour who has demonstrated willingness to look out for each other, is sociable and friendly, offers practical help and is kind, caring and respectful.

Sustainability Award – Sponsored by Morecambe FC

This category recognises individuals, businesses or groups that have developed sustainable initiatives across the local community.