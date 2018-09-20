Little Bare wins big in CAMRA awards

The Little Bare in Morecambe has been named one of the UK’s top 16 pubs by CAMRA.

A former off-licence, the micropub on Princes Crescent in Bare opened in 2017, serving craft ales and ciders and now its own gin.

It features grey paint, bare floorboards and candles after dark and follows the micropub formula: no food, no music and no machines.

There is a second room down a corridor with extra seating and board games, and a microgarden is planned.

Owner Val McCann said: “It’s bonkers! It seems like a lifetime since we opened up 18 months ago to help our son. It took off from day one. People just like it being intimate and small with no distractions.It’s been amazing.”

Little Bare was judged against numerous other local branch winners and was deemed to be the best in the region overall, with a perfect mix of the essential characteristics which make a great pub: atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix, but most importantly – quality real ale.

The micropub is also one of 68 pubs featured in the Good Beer Guide 2019 from the Campaign for Real Ale.

Little Bare in Morecambe will now go through to the final of the Campaign for Real Ale’s National Pub of the Year competition to be held in October.