Lancaster vs Morecambe - where were the most homes sold in 2018?

More homes were sold in Morecambe than in Lancaster in 2018, according to new figures.

A new report by JDG Sales and Lettings reveals that 899 properties were sold in Morecambe (LA3 and LA4 postcodes) in 2018, compared to 838 in Lancaster (LA1).

An aerial shot of Morecambe promenade by Colin Aldred of Aerial Artwork.

The three most expensive homes were all in Lancaster, priced between £700,000 and £800,000, while the cheapest property sale was in Townley Street in Morecambe, marketed at just £7,500 and sold at auction.

The three properties in Lancaster were all in the LA1 5 postcode - specifically Haverbreaks, Westbourne Road, and Westbourne Drive.

In contrast, a three bed flat in the West End of Morecambe was advertised with a guide price of £15,000.

The busiest month in the Lancaster and Morecambe housing market was April with 190 property sales, with August generating 185 sales.

Views of Lancaster taken from the top of the Norman keep within the grounds of Lancaster Castle.

The quietest month of the year was December - although 117 homes went under offer.

In Morecambe, the average sale price stands at £144,178 and the annual growth was just 0.49 per cent.

In Lancaster, the average sale price is £192,758, with an annual growth of 3.54 per cent.

The most popular property type to sell was the terrace home with 542 sales, followed by the semi-detached with 444 sales.

Morecambe Kite Festival.'Kites flying over the promenade. PIC BY ROB LOCK'23-6-2018

Three-bed homes are still the most popular.

In 2018, 708 homes with three bedrooms sold.

Homes which had 5 beds or more struggled, with 90 sold in total across the area.

In 2018 there were 3,009 new instructions across Lancaster and Morecambe, with 1,738 homes sold, which equates to 57 per cent of all homes on the market.

A total of 1,313 properties reduced their asking price.

Michelle Gallagher, of JDG Sales and Lettings, said: “2019 is looking positive.

“It’s been a great start for us with already over 60 viewings booked in just three days.

“To give you an example a home in Freehold has already got six viewings booked in and another in Heysham which was just new to the market this year has eight viewings booked in.

“If you want to see what is selling, check out our Facebook page. We believe in transparency and we post the sales as they happen. The buyers are out there.”