Lancaster venue gets major overhaul and name change

A Lancaster bar and restaurant has undergone a major refurbishment and is now open for business.

The Cornerhouse in New Street, formerly Paulo Gianni’s and Sphere Bar, opened earlier this month, offering more than 20 craft beers, a restaurant, and live music at the weekends.

Manager Gemma Rowlands, who had previously worked at Paulo Gianni’s, said the idea was to freshen up the venue and appeal to a new clientele, as well as welcoming back existing customers.

Gemma, from Cockerham, who has spent 19 years in the hospitality trade, and had previously worked at The Blob Shop, now the Borough, in Dalton Square, said: “The venue had been Paulo Gianni’s for more than six years, and we were just looking for something a bit different that Lancaster doesn’t have.

“There’s lots of small cosy pubs in Lancaster, but there isn’t really a bigger venue that offers craft beer as well.

“We serve food until late at the weekend, so it’s a bit more relaxed in that sense.

“It’s standing room only in a lot of places at that time of night, so this id for people who want a more relaxed late night environment.”

The Cornerhouse offers 20 keg beer “taps”, which are becoming increasingly popular in the city, as well as eight cask ale pumps.

“There’s more of an emphasis on craft beers,” Gemma said.

“But we’ve also got a good range of gins and cocktails.

“We’ll be putting local guest beers on as well.

“We’ve introduced live music on Thursdays and Fridays after work, and Saturday and Sunday early evening.

“It’s brought a new clientele into the venue.

It’s been nice to get positive feedback from customers about the refurbishment.

People are making us a destination, and it’s been a lot busier than we expected.”

The Cornerhouse employs 40 staff, with several transferring from Paulo Gianni’s, and there are new chefs offering a mix of gastropub and restaurant food.

The venue is open from 11.30am daily.