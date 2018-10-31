Lancaster printing firm flees floods in merger deal

A 32-year-old Lancaster firm is moving to Kendal because of the risk of flooding at its riverside premises.

Pagefast Print and Publishing Ltd, based in Lansil Way off Caton Road, is merging with Kendal based MTP Media, and the Lancaster based staff are due to move to Kendal today, Thursday November 1.

Keith Simpson, managing director at Pagefast Ltd

The move also marks the retirement of the company’s founder and managing director, Keith Simpson, who is planning to spend more time with his family.

The company said its decision to move to Kendal is about putting customers first.

A spokeswoman for the commercial printing company said: “It’s hard to keep promises as the river rises around your feet”.

Pagefast’s premises flooded under several feet of water during Storm Desmond in 2015 causing extensive damage. It re-opened seven months later.

The flooding at Pagefast following Storm Desmond in 2015

Mr Simpson said: “I started as an apprentice compositor at the Morecambe Visitor in August 1965, working with hot metal and moveable type from cases. I have seen all the changes and technologicaldevelopments in between and I’ve been fortunate to work with good people, not least the great staff we have at Pagefast. As I will be 70 on my next birthday, my family have insisted I let someone else take the reins.

“I just wonder where all the time has gone, however, before I disappear into retirement, I would like to thank all our customers and suppliers for all their support and friendship throughout the 32 years Pagefast has been in business.”

In light of the flooding along Caton Road, there are plans for a two mile flood wall along the river Lune between the Bay Gateway bridge and Skerton bridge.

