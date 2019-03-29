Inspiring teenager gives talk at Lancaster gallery

Inspire Gifts & Gallery on New Street, Lancaster, is hosting one of the most inspiring people anyone could want to meet to tell his story.

Billy Walden was featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces back in January.

Graham Armstrong from the gallery said: “His epic canal boat restoration of the MatildaJayne, was nothing short of inspirational, not only because of the sheer scale of the project but also because Billy was only 17-years-old when his restoration was filmed.

“As a child Billy was so severely bullied, he could not stay in mainstream education and he was home educated by his mother, Jayne, who has no formal teaching qualifications. By default, Billy’s story has also meant he has become a voice against bullying and a support and inspiration for others.

Billy said: “I want to use the opportunity I have been given to get the message out there that bullies won’t win and that by taking a different point of view on life you really do have the opportunity to turn things around and rise above any problem that you may have.”.

As well as being a restorer, Billy is also a joiner and cabinet maker. In fact the MatildaJayne wasn’t his first build, that honour goes to a campervan conversion that Billy completed when he was just 15 years old.

To book a free ticket to come along to the event at 1pm on Saturday, March 30, visit the events page at facebook.com/inspiregiftsandgallery.

The event is suitable for all ages and afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk to Billy over a cup of coffee and also a book signing.