Iconic hotel’s 10 years back in the spotlight

Morecambe’s internationally renowned art-deco classic hotel is to celebrate an emotive anniversary in 2018 with a record number of events since its refurbishment.

The Midland Hotel, which re-opened its doors in 2008 after its historic restoration is planning its busiest schedule for a decade, reflecting its growth and renewed popularity.

The hotel run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, which recently won the 2017 Lancashire Tourism Large Hotel of the Year Award, has regained its rightful place as one of the best places to stay and enjoy the sights of Morecambe Bay.

2018 sees more than 40 major events at the venue, from music sessions at the Rotunda and themed murder mystery nights to the increasingly popular Seafood Festival in July and the Vintage by the Sea Festival in September. The hotel will also be holding its first ever Gin Festival in June.

Mark Needham from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, the general manager of The Midland, said: “We estimate that we are now attracting upwards of 500,000 visitors per year, whether they are staying guests, day visitors of local people popping in for a meal or afternoon tea.

“For the past six years we have consistently run at 80% room occupancy. In 2013 we started afternoon tea and served 10,000 covers. This grew to 15,000 in 2014, 19,000 in 2015 and then since then we have exceeded 20,000 for the past two years. This equates to serving over 250,000 scones over that time!Our aim when we re-opened the hotel was to ensure that everything that had made The Midland so special in its glamorous heyday was restored and reinvented for a new generation.

“We want the hotel to continue to be a shining beacon of regeneration for Morecambe and the record number of events this year reflects our phenomenal growth.”

The Midland Hotel’s busiest year since 2008 includes Soul Train, Acoustic Jukebox, Key Loco and Iconic Hits events throughout the whole year, as well as a series of Jazz afternoon teas.

The hotel will also be planning 10 year anniversary celebrations in June to coincide with the date of its reopening in 2008. These celebrations are currently under wraps.

Originally built in a single year and opening in 1933, The Midland has a wonderful past steeped in local history.

In its heyday the hotel was said to have been frequented by the likes of Laurence Olivier and Wallace Simpson.