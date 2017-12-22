Fuel firm on a roll after huge airport tank delivery

A Heysham fuel storage tank manufacturer has recently taken huge orders from two UK airports.

Earlier this year Fuel Proof Ltd supplied three 85,000 litre fuel tanks to Birmingham Airport, which was the biggest order in the firm’s history.

Following this and off the back of a further enquiry, it then supplied two specialist fuel storage tanks to TAG Farnborough Airport in Hampshire. The delivery of the two 85,000 litre aviation fuel tanks, which Fuel Proof will install alongside the airports’ existing tank farm, will increase its capacity to over 500,000 litres.

Fuel Proof Ltd, based at Middleton Business Park is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of customised fuel storage equipment for diesel and aviation fuel. It employs 75 people and exports account for around 15 per cent of sales.

Its global client base spans every continent, including many of the world’s largest companies. Managing director Andrew Hargreaves said: “We are delighted that this additional order was a direct result of publicity and industry feedback associated with the success of our largest ever order, when we supplied our market leading fuel tanks to Birmingham Airport. This latest sale highlights that the aviation sector is increasingly important to Fuel Proof, as demand for our products in that sector increases.

“It’s no surprise to us that our client base is continuing to grow, since the state of the art fuel storage systems we provide, are great value for money; customised to be fit for purpose and made to the highest quality, by our staff who take great pride in their work.”