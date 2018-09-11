Finalists revealed for 2018 Lancashire Tourism Awards

Marketing Lancashire has revealed the 103 finalists competing in 22 categories for this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards, supported by headline sponsor, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The annual Lancashire Tourism Awards are Lancashire’s only county-wide tourism and hospitality awards; providing a route to the Visit England Awards for Excellence, the industry’s national honours.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, commenting on this year’s finalists, said: “The Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrate the achievements of the county’s tourism and hospitality providers, from hotels and attractions, to restaurants and retailers; an industry that brings £4.13bn to the Lancashire economy and employs over 59,000 people, who provide outstanding levels of hospitality to 67 million annual visitors.

“Our annual awards not only recognise the accomplishments of this year’s outstanding finalists, but applaud all those who work in this wonderfully diverse sector for their continuing contribution to the prosperity of Lancashire.

“I wish all the finalists of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition and I look forward to joining sponsors, colleagues and partners in celebrating Lancashire’s brightest stars of tourism and hospitality at the awards ceremony in November.”

The finalists will now have face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels, who will choose the ultimate winners. A number of the categories will also receive visits from mystery shoppers.

Each year the Lancashire Tourism Awards also offers colleagues and the public the opportunity to decide who will be named Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018. This award acknowledges an individual who has made a significant contribution to Lancashire tourism, but who may not necessarily be in the spotlight.

This year the Tourism Superstar award category has received more nominations than ever. The fate of the four shortlisted ‘superstars’ now lies in the hands of public, with the vote opening on Monday 17th September and closing on Sunday 21st October. Information on each of the ‘superstar’ finalists and how to vote can be found on lancashiretourismawards.com from Monday 17th September.

The winners in each of our 22 categories will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 black-tie dinner and awards ceremony in November.