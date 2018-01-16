Famous Morecambe cafe buyout will be scoop for town

Morecambe’s famous Hart’s cafe will soon be reopening under new ownership and with a new name.

Owner Paul Hart has handed the town centre business over to David Waddington, who owns the award winning Miaitalia in Bolton-le-Sands and also Miogelato on Queen Street.

David said: “Hart’s is a name synonymous with coffee and ice cream in Morecambe, so we intend to continue to honour that tradition when we reopen this year.

“We will be changing the name, but will be sticking with what Paul and family did best. “We are currently busy tweaking a few things inside, before re-opening as ‘Scoop&Grind’ very soon.

“Alongside Miogelato on Queen Street, we will have 25 of our amazing gelato/ice cream flavours available at any one time!”

David said: “I’ve always been a fan of Morecambe. This is the second new business I’ve opened here. We hoped the Bay Gateway would bring more people into Morecambe and it has. Buildings are being painted, scaffolding is up – it’s a collective effect.

“Morecambe is a wonderful town with an ever-growing list of new investment, business and activities, so we’re really pleased and proud to be a part of it.”

Scoop and Grind will be opening very soon, said David.