Eden Project ‘key factor’ in Morecambe hotel purchase

A hotel on Morecambe Prom has been bought by a Nigeria based company who said the Eden Project was a key factor in the purchase.

The Clarendon Hotel in Marine Road West has been purchased by The Statement Hotel LTD, who said they intended to transform it into a “destination hotel with world-class standards”.

WATERFRONT 2'Newly opened, The Waterfront Restaurant at The Clarendon Hotel in Morecambe.

The sale marks The Statement Hotel LTD’s first property in the UK, with an existing hotel and property portfolio in Nigeria.

Nonso Ochinanwata, from the company, said: “We are delighted to have acquired The Clarendon in Morecambe.

“Marking our first UK hotel, The Statement Hotel LTD has further intentions of building a broader investment portfolio in the UK market.

“We targeted Morecambe as a location for various reasons, however, the proposals for the new Eden Project, a venue intended to draw 500,000 to a million visitors every year, was a key factor.

“Now the transaction has completed we will be focusing our attention on transforming The Clarendon into a destination hotel with world-class standards.”

The transaction was brokered by Lesley Watmough of leisure property specialists Fleurets, who said: “The Clarendon Hotel is an imposing building with historical significance, having been used as RAF headquarters during World War II. Ideally situated on Morecambe’s seafront, the hotel possesses 29 en suite letting bedrooms.”

The property’s freehold was marketed off a guide price of £725,000, and the sale price is undisclosed.

Mitchells of Lancaster, which is now in administration, sold the hotel to Burton-in-Kendal based Provincial Hotels and Inns in 2016.

The Clarendon includes The Waterfront restaurant and Davy Jones Locker.