Arnside viaduct on track for new footpath and cycle bridge

A £50,000 government grant will pave the way for a new footpath and cycle way across Arnside Viaduct - forming a new link between Morecambe and Barrow.

Arnside Viaduct, currently only accessible by rail, has been awarded a £50,000 grant from the Coast Revival Fund as part of the Connecting Coastal Communities scheme, which was set up in 2015 to restore and improve coastal landmarks.

A feasibility study will now take place.

A £40,000 grant has also been awarded to develop a detailed business plan and innovative funding strategy for Centenary House in Morecambe.

This is part of plans to realise the sustainable refurbishment and re-use of Centenary House in Regent Road as a Community Department Store to benefit the local economy.

The initial fund will allow stabilisation works to Centenary House to prevent deterioration and an increase in refurbishment costs.

The proposed foot/cycle bridge in Arnside will extend Arnside Promenade across the viaduct, forming a link in a long-distance coastal route from Morecambe to Barrow.

In total, 25 coastal projects including six sites classed by Historic England as ‘at risk’ are winners of this year’s Coastal Revival Fund.

Since 2015, the fund has provided £4.7 million to support 117 projects in coastal areas.

The fund, now in its third year, provides grants to coastal heritage sites to fund repairs and restoration. It also supports large scale projects which are important to local communities but have not yet reached their full economic potential or are facing neglect.

Six of the winning projects include grants for sites which are classed as ‘at risk’ by Historic England, including Northwood House Rotunda on the Isle of Wight, a former Ice Factory in Grimsby, an Elizabethan House in Plymouth, an historic artillery Fort in Essex, a Miners Chapel in the heart of the community in St. Just, Penrith, and, the iconic Rock Gardens of Ramsgate.