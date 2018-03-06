Bus route cuts leave elderly stuck at home

Elderly residents say they have been left stranded in their own homes because of changes to bus routes.

Residents in Stanhope Court off Morecambe Road say recent changes to routes, mainly due to the closure of Greyhound Bridge, have made it almost impossible for them to get into Morecamebe on public transport.

Mary Hewitt, 76, said crossing the entrance to McDonalds and the Bay Gateway to get to the bus stop near Lancaster and Morecambe College for the 2x is too far and too dangerous for her and her elderly neighbours, especially when carrying shopping.

She was also advised she could do a 15 minutes walk to Torrisholme to catch a bus there, but she said this is too far to walk to catch a bus.

“They’ve just cut us off completely,” she said.

“We used to be able to get the Service 41 which came from Preston. It started at 10.40am and ended at 6pm but it was okay. Then the 6a took over, which goes to Asda, White Lund, Westgate and Morecambe. It used to come here but now it doesn’t.

“Stagecoach said it was a mistake and it would be put right, but that was more than six weeks ago.

“For us elderly we’ve got to go past McDonalds, over the by-pass, and now they’ve moved the bus stop which is nearly at the next roundabout.

“There’s no buses coming over the by-pass at Morecambe Road. They’ve also removed the 6a in the evenings and diverted it via White Lund. They’ve said they’re going to review it when the students break up.

“I just feel like I’m not getting anywhere. I can’t get out and about.”

Mary added that it costs £5 each way to take a taxi to Morecambe.

Stagecoach commercial manager Michael Sanderson said: “Because of the bridge closure, we’ve had to stop a number of services at Lancaster.

“We’re reviewing that now because it’s not taking us as long as we were expecting. We hope to go back up Morecambe Road once the bridge re-opens in July.”