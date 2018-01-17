Bus passengers in anger over “dirty” Lancaster station

Dirty windows, spider webs, pigeon droppings and broken equipment are dragging Lancaster Bus Station down, claim bus users.

Calls are being made for a new refurbishment to the station which is owned by Lancaster City Council.

Some bus users say the refurbishment which took place last year is not enough.

“The windows inside are dirty, there are huge spider webs inside, a broken clock, pigeon droppings all over,” said one bus user who did not wish to be named.

Some bus users have also said the flooring is still the same as when the station was flooded from Storm Desmond in December 2015.

“It needs closing down for a proper deep clean,” said another bus user.

The refurbishment last July saw bus services move to other parts of the city for six weeks.

Coun James Leyshon, Cabinet member with responsibility for property services, said: “Whilst the recent improvement work undertaken at Lancaster Bus Station was quite extensive and involved painting all internal and external steelwork, walls and railings as well as a number of minor maintenance and accessibility improvement works, it was never intended to be a full building refurbishment as some bus users appear to have thought.

“These works were always intended to address essential maintenance issues, rather than improving the building’s appearance.

“The extent of this work which also included additional bird deterrent features and extension of door matting was discussed with Lancaster Bus User Group before it began and all internal decoration work was carried out overnight to minimise disruption to bus users.

“The works are subject to a 12 month defects liability period and any faults or failings will be addressed during this period.

“Condition surveys are due to be undertaken later this year which will identify any further improvement works that need to be undertaken at the building.”