Bus changes in force for Greyhound Bridge works

Bus timetables and routes will change this week as repair works begin on Greyhound Bridge.

From Monday (January 29), Greyhound Bridge will be closed for six months for essential maintenance work.

Skerton Bridge will become two-way and because of the reduction in road space this is likely to lead to greater traffic congestion especially at peak times, say Stagecoach Bus Group.

Stagecoach are urging bus users to allow extra times for their journeys.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “To ensure reliability to the south of Lancaster we will split services 2, 2A, 3 and 4 at Lancaster Bus Station.

“This means if you want to travel from Morecambe to Lancaster University you will have to change buses at the bus station.

“Through tickets will be available at the same price so you will not be penalised for changing.”

Service 41 will be unable to serve Morecambe during the works and will start its journey to Preston from Lancaster Bus Station.

Stagecoach have said they are investing in extra buses and drivers to maintain the level of service during the works.

“This means that to arrive in Lancaster city centre you will need to get to your stop earlier than you do at present,” said a Stagecoach spokesman.

“At peak times this could be as much as 15 minutes before your current departure time.

“Services 10, 11, 18, 80 and 81 will also have extra time added, as even though they do not cross the bridge we are expecting significant traffic congestion around the Lancaster one-way system.”

These arrangements are expected to last until August 2018.