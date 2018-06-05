Buchanan stars for Westgate against title rivals Carnforth

Westgate’s first team had two games at the weekend at Cross Hill Park.

On Saturday they were involved in a very close game against title rivals Carnforth, with just one run separating the two sides as the hosts picked up a winning draw.

Then, on Sunday, Westgate fell to a three-wicket defeat to North Lancashire and Cumbria League side Keswick to bow out of the Cumbria Cup despite putting up a good fight.

Against Carnforth, Westgate batted first and posted 161-7 from 45 overs as opener Craig Buchanan top scored with an impressive 81 not out.

Stan Rich was Carnforth’s top bowler with figures of 3-36.

Carnforth replied with 160-9 in what was a nail-biting finish.

Adam Hornby top scored with 58 not out and despite needing just six to win, Hornby and Robert Horsfall (7no) failed to get the visitors over the line thanks to tight bowling from captain Andy Hill (2-40).

Danny Wilkinson (3-25) was Westgate’s top wicket-taker in the game.

In Sunday’s game against Keswick, Westgate batted first and posted a total of 140-7 with opener Garry Tattersall (30) top scoring for the hosts.

Dan Gaskell was Keswick’s top wicket -taker with figures of 3-29.

The visitors, who had a professional in their line-up, reached the target with just under two overs to spare.

J.Hodgson (28) was their top scorer while Tattersall (2-29) and Dylan Conroy (2-24) were Westgate’s top wicket -takers.

The game had the potential to have a similar finish to Saturday’s, but good batting at the end from James McGowan (18no) and A.Bryson (4no) put the game beyond reasonable doubt.

*Westgate’s second team faced Trimpell last Bank Holiday Monday and suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat.

Westgate batted first and posted a score of 123-7, 18-year-old Sam Conroy (50no) got his maiden 50 in impressive fashion as he helped the hosts to a respectable total despite a middle order collapse. Michael Bland starred with the ball for the visitors with figures of 3-30.

Trimpell reached the target with just less than 10 overs to spare. Chris Cannon (62no) starred for the visitors, and effectively won the game for them as his defiant batting made him very hard to get out.