Bring back our bus plea from irate passengers

A campaign has been launched to reinstate a bus service for residents of Skerton.

With the introduction of 18 new double decker buses by Stagecoach earlier this month, the single decker No 2 bus which went along Torrisholme Road and under the railway bridge has been axed.

Angry residents have slammed Stagecoach saying they are only thinking of university students and not elderly residents and schoolchildren.

City Councillor for Skerton West Jean Parr said: “The single decker No 2 bus to Morecambe was rerouted along Scale Hall Lane last week, a massive inconvenience. “I have spoken to many residents who were angry about the loss of this service

“If you are a resident of Skerton and benefited from the single decker No 2 bus going to Morecambe, or have a relative who used it, please write to Stagecoach, and tell them that you want a bus service to replace the No2.” Sandra Ambler, of Clare Road, Lancaster, said: “People who used to get the number 2 bus from Torrisholme Road to Morecambe now have to catch two buses to go to Morecambe.

“Stagecoach have got time to help the students but not elderly people and schoolchildren.”

Dr Frank English, of Warwick Avenue, Bare, said: “I live on the Number 2 bus route, with a bus stop outside my house. Imagine my dismay when these enormously intrusive and noisy monsters started grumbling past our door every ten minutes or so. The number of passengers per bus hasn’t changed, and so the new buses must be costing a fortune, with no more revenue to offset those costs.”

Local bus operator Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire launched 18 brand new double decker buses on the 1 route between Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster as part of a £3.8 million investment.

Changes made to the timetable mean service 2, will no longer travel under Torrisholme Road railway bridge.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “Following customer feedback, to increase capacity on service 2, we are now using double decker buses.

“In order to allow this the route now runs via Morecambe Road and Scale Hall Lane due to a low bridge on Torrisholme Road.

“This also allows buses to use the bus lane on Morecambe Road which will improve punctuality.

“To compensate for the loss of service on Torrisholme Road we have introduced an evening service on route 7 Monday to Saturday.

“We did consider running double decker buses only on the Lancaster side of the river however we decided against this as it would mean splitting the route so all service 2 customers from Morecambe, Bare and Torrisholme would lose their direct service to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.”