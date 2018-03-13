Boys’ Club lose to Cartmel but put in better performance

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, bottom of the table Boys’ Club were beaten 2-1 away at Cartmel on Saturday.

Boys’ Club, after losing 8-1 in the corresponding fixture, surprisingly took a deserved lead thanks to a brilliant goal from Liam Moffatt.

However, Ryan Patterson levelled for Cartmel in the second half and Karl Davidson got on the scoresheet to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

College AFC and TIC Dynamos of Middleton and Overton shared six goals in a 3-3 draw.

College player-manager, Mark Fairclough, scored the pick of the goals, with Steffan Dixon and Phil Meeks also getting on the scoresheet.

Dynamos’ goals were scored by leading scorer Liam Coutts (2) and Robson Mooring.

Highgrove suffered their third defeat in as many games as they were out battled by a much improved Galgate side in their Premier Division clash at the weekend.

Young Ross Hilton gave Galgate an early lead with a powerful header from a corner before veteran and long serving Chris Gardner scored twice, his first the goal of the game.

Highgrove managed a consolation goal through Lee Richardson but it wasn’t enough.