Boy suffers serious head injury after falling on rocks on Morecambe beach

A young boy was airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious head injury while playing on Morecambe beach at the weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:29 pm

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and the air ambulance were called to the Battery car park, Morecambe, at 6.42pm on Saturday after a 999 call reporting someone had fallen on some rocks.

NWAS said a young boy was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition suffering a head injury.

The air ambulance at the scene in Morecambe on Saturday evening. Photo by Nigel Thompson
