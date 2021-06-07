Boy airlifted to hospital after falling on rocks on Morecambe beach
A young boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering a serious head injury while playing on Morecambe beach.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:16 am
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:18 am
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and the air ambulance were called to the Battery car park, Morecambe, at 6.42pm on Saturday after a 999 call reporting someone had fallen on some rocks.
NWAS said a young boy was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition suffering a head injury.