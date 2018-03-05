Boost job chances with new web tool

Adults seeking work in and around Lancaster and Morecambe will be able to give their employment prospects a boost thanks to a new online tool from the Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub called ESCALATE.

ESCALATE is a web-based tool which brings together for the very first time all of Lancashire’s varied options available for those looking to start their journey into work.

Opportunities include employment resources, skills provision, confidence building, mentoring, volunteering and pre-employment training courses.

This means that both individuals and advisers will be able to have access to the details of a suitable opportunity near them with just a few clicks of a mouse.

To help people find out more what ESCALATE offers and how it works, the Lancashire Skills & Employment Hub and delivery partners have organised a special launch event at Lancaster Town Hall on March 12, 10am-2pm.

For more information about the initiative or to book a place for the launch visit http://www.lancashireskillshub.co.uk/events/escalatelaunch/