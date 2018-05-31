Bon Jovi Experience return to The Platform

The Bon Jovi Experience, the only tribute act to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, will bring their tour to Morecambe on Saturday, June 9.

The band are considered to be the world’s first and finest tribute to Bon Jovi and they are the only tribute to have been requested by and to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Forming in 1994, the band started out as a group of friends from Crewe, Nantwich and Dudley playing as By Jovi.

Starting in small pubs and working through various challenges such as changes of band members as well as a switch of name to the Bon Jovi Experience.

2006 brought the band their big break and announced them to a much wider audience.

At London’s Hard Rock Café, Jon Bon Jovi himself asked the band personally to appear at the official Bon Jovi fan club event during his induction into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

During the evening Jon Bon Jovi requested to join The Bon Jovi Experience live on stage and performed “Who Says Ya Can’t Go Home” alongside frontman Tony Pearce to a sell-out crowd.

Speaking about sharing a stage with his idol, Pearce said: “It was a privilege and an honour to be asked to perform with such a legend as Jon Bon Jovi and my own personal idol. It still feels like yesterday. He was everything and more. A gentleman, friendly, inviting and a consummate rock star, he brought a lump to my throat. A legend.”

The event further enhanced The Bon Jovi Experience’s profile as they remain to this day the only tribute act to have performed alongside Jon Bon Jovi himself.

The show at The Platform will be a standing performance (with limited seating) and starts at 8pm on Saturday 9 June. Tickets, priced at £17, are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.