Bomb disposal team called out after unexploded military flare found near Silverdale

A bomb disposal team was called out at the weekend after an unexploded military flare was found washed up on the beach near Silverdale.

Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team was initially called to Jenny Brown’s Point on Saturday afternoon.

The beach was cordoned off and the flare quickly identified as a “live misfire” and unstable.

After a discussion with the Coastguard watch manager at Holyhead and the Ministry of Defence, it was decided to task the MOD Bomb Disposal team to deal with the flare.

The Arnside Coastguard team kept the beach closed until the Bomb Disposal Team had safely detonated the flare with a controlled explosion at around 5pm.

This was the third call out this year for the Arnside team, following a record-breaking 59 call-outs last year.

Andy Pringle, Arnside Coastguard Station Officer, said: “Occasionally we do get live flares or unexploded ordnance washing up on the beach, so it is worth being vigilant.

“Fortunately a quick thinking member of the public recognised the flare as being dangerous and immediately called the Coastguard.

“If you see anything suspicious like this, do not touch it, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”