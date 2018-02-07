Bolton Wanderers LFC Reserves 1-3 Morecambe Ladies Reserves

Morecambe Ladies Reserves picked up three points on the road at the weekend with a 3-1 win away at Bolton Wanderers LFC Reserves.

On a cold winter’s day in Bolton, it was Morecambe who controlled the early play with Martin playing the ball through for Erin Menzies to run on to and smash past the keeper to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The rest of the half was played at a high tempo with Morecambe looking to extend their lead but finding Bolton’s keeper in good form.

Bolton also had good spells of possession but could not break the back four down as the first half came to an end.

A couple of changes were made at half time for Morecambe who looked to push on straight from the whistle, one particular move down the left resulted in Menzies crossing well for Carmel Daniel to hit the post.

From the follow up Mel Martin dropped her shoulder, beat a defender and cooly slotted in for Morecambe’s second goal of the game.

Bolton couldn’t cope with the pace of Morecambe’s attack and Menzies then linked up well with second half addition Amy Cambray, who hit a fearsome shot over the Bolton keeper for her first goal of the season.

Bolton eventually managed to get on the scoresheet when a long ball over the top exposed space in behind for the Bolton forward to lob the ball over Morecambe keeper Wright to make it 3-1.

Morecambe Reserves are now fourth in the table.