Body of Lancashire diver pulled from flooded cave in Cumbria

A man from Lancashire has died after going missing on a cave diving expedition in Cumbria.

The man, age in his sixties, was pulled from a cave in the early hours of this morning after a desperate bid to rescue him overnight.

More than 40 members of the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) and Cave Diving Group (CDG) were involved in the search. Credit: The Cave Rescue Organisation

Police said the man's body was recovered from a flooded section of Lancaster Hole, near Kirkby Lonsdale, yesterday morning (January 5).

Emergency services were called shortly before 5pm on Saturday (January 4) after a man in his 60s failed to return from a diving expedition in the underground cave network.

Police said the man has not been formally identified at this stage, but it is understood he is from West Bradford, near Clitheroe.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "We can confirm that a body of a diver was pulled from the water at Casterton Fell, in the early hours of yesterday morning (January 5).

The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was pulled from a flooded cave at Casterton Fell, near Kirkby Londsdale, after a ten-hour rescue mission overnight on Saturday/Sunday (January 4/5). Pic: CRO

"Formal ID is yet to be completed and as it’s a non-suspicious death it’s unlikely we will be releasing a name.

"The casualty, a man in his 60’s who is believed to be from the Lancashire area, was visiting Casterton Fell on a cave diving trip.

"The next of kin of the man has been informed and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

"A file will be prepared to pass on to the coroner."

A huge rescue operation was undertaken, with more than 40 volunteers from the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) and Cave Rescue Cave Diving Group (CDG) involved in the search for the missing man.

One of the rescue divers discovered the man's body around 60 metres inside a flooded stretch of the underground cave.

A spokesman from CRO said: "We were called by Cumbria Police at 4.56pm on Saturday (January 4) to reports of an overdue cave diver at Lancaster Hole in Casterton Fell, Cumbria.

"We searched from the point where the cave diver entered the downstream passage (a long, submerged stretch of cave which in wet weather floods), and other entrances and possible exits were also searched by team members and a cave diver, in case the diver had emerged from the system elsewhere.

"The initial search from the access point was led by another member of the Cave Diving Group, who planned to search the first section of the downstream passage.

"Other CDG members were preparing to conduct an extended search if this initial search did not locate the casualty.

"Unfortunately, while conducting his underwater search the rescue diver discovered the missing diver, approximately 60 metres into the sump (a passage in a cave that is submerged underwater).

"The casualty was immediately brought back to the sump pool chamber and removed from the water, where it was apparent that he was deceased.

"All team members were then instrumental in conducting a lengthy and difficult extraction back to the surface of the fell.

"The casualty was then conveyed to Bull Pot Farm and handed over to the care of Cumbria Police."

Both cave diving groups said the man was known to them, but had not been a member of either team.