he new Bishop of Lancaster, the Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, is urging people to join her in Remembrance 100 – 100 days of prayer for the nation backed by the Queen – in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

“I have committed to pray with ambition for our nation, every day until November 11,” she said.

“I’d love you to join me in this.”

Visit remembrance-100.co.uk/100-days.