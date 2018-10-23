Birthday celebrations for Lancaster accountants

2018 is a special year for one local business as it is 100 years since the firm that was to become Scott & Wilkinson was established in Lancaster.

In 1918, Harry Cross, who was later joined by Tom Scott, set up his accountancy firm and just one year later Thomas Wilkinson, grandfather of current partner Paul Wilkinson, opened his first practice.

Fast forward 50 years and the two firms merged to become Scott & Wilkinson.

To mark what is both a 100th and a 50th birthday, the partners, associates and staff of Scott & Wilkinson have been busy celebrating.

At the first and more formal celebration, the senior management team were joined by local professionals in the beautiful surroundings of the Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.

“It was a very special evening for all of us”, said partner Tim Preece. “Paul Wilkinson was especially touched to be joined by so many friendly faces, all attending to help us celebrate this incredible milestone in the history of Scott & Wilkinson.

The team were then able to let their hair down at a staff party. The chosen venue was Soul Bowl in Morecambe, where colleagues took on colleagues as the teams battled for glory.