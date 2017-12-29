Bingo night raises thousands for Lancaster hospice

A bingo night has helped raise thousands of pounds for St John’s Hospice.

Cockerham Village Hall held their fifth annual bingo to fundraise for the Slyne Road charity in Lancaster.

The evening raised £2,243 for St Johns Hospice.

Over the last five years, the bingo nights, organised by Richard and Marion Ayrton and Janet Hilton, have raised more than £10,000 for the local hospice.

Richard, Marion and Janet said: “It was a superb evening with a stage literally brimming full with fantastic prizes!

“We are always so grateful to all the local businesses who support us year on year with wonderful prizes and to all the people who turn out on the night!

“The hospice will always be close to the hearts of our local community and it is such a pleasure to be able to hand over such a fabulous amount for another year.”

Joanne Humphrey, Fundraising Manager at St John’s, said: “They have put such a lot of work in organising such a fun night.

“We are ever so grateful for wonderful people like Janet, Richard and Marion who live in our community and help fund the vital work St John’s does for local families when they need it most.

“£10,000 donated over the last few years is staggering, and we are truly grateful for their continued support.”

Meanwhile on January 23 an opera gala evening will take place in support of St John’s.

The event which will be held at the The Wordsworth Hotel, Grasmere from 6pm to 9.30pm.

With a percentage of the takings going towards St John’s Hospice, the Northumbrian Music Festival presents an Opera Gala Evening, performed by members of the North Wales Opera Studio.

Under the instruction of soprano Anne Williams-King the evening will include arias, duets and semi-staged scenes from some of the great composers.

Tickets cost £55 and includes a welcome drink, canapes and a three course gourmet dinner.

St John’s Hospice is a local charity supporting patients and families in North Lancashire and the South Lakes since 1986.

If you would like to help St John’s by donating some money, some time, support, goods for their shops or anything at all that you think could help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch on 01524 382538 or visit www.sjhospice.org.uk.