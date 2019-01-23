Best friends celebrate their 60th with a birthday fund-raiser for Rosemer Cancer Foundation

When best of friends Lynda Steward, of Bolton-le-Sands, and Cath Hadwin, of Heysham, decided to throw a party to celebrate a special birthday, they made sure it was charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation that went home with the best present – a cheque for £5,035.

They celebrated their joint 60th birthdays with 200 family and friends at Morecambe Football Club’s Globe Arena, where band Rubber Giraffe had everyone on the dancefloor.

Instead of gifts, they asked for donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of another longstanding friend, who had undergone treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

With other friends Helen Coxhill, of Morecambe, and Sue Brown, of Hest Bank, who helped them make party arrangements, they also organised a raffle with prizes selling tickets among those they knew personally as well as patrons of Silverdale’s Woodlands Hotel and shoppers at Kirkham Morrisons.

Lynda said: “The party was great fun and organising it and the raffle for Rosemere Cancer Foundation was also cathartic in that it helped us come to terms with the loss of our dear friend.”

