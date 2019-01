An 18-year-old from Bentham is to feature on TV this weekend.

Billy Walden will be on Channel 4 show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces at 8pm on Sunday, after he turned a derelict narrowboat on Lancaster Canal into a holiday home for the family when he was just 17.

Billy Walden's canal boat before he started work on it.

Billy previously featured in the Guardian in 2016 after he transformed an old camper van all by himself – before he was legally allowed to drive it.

