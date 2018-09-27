Beatles tribute band perform at Morecambe’s Platform

The Upbeat Beatles will be returning to the Platform once again for another night of Beatles hits on Friday, October 5.

Taking audiences through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper and Abbey Road, the show comes complete with what promoters describe as a captivating narrative and full multi-media production.

The Upbeat Beatles maintain a lively rapport with the crowd, giving them a reputation as one of the best in the business.

The night provides more than two hours of music from ‘She Loves You’ to ‘I Am The Walrus’ and beyond.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17 from the box office on 01524 582803.