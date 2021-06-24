Beach-goers and fishermen warned to avoid Heysham beach after pollution incident

Half Moon Bay.

Lancaster City Council say a "multi-agency response" is in operation to deal with the clean up of the Heysham beach, and to investigate the source.

"We would advise people to keep off this stretch of beach for the time being until it has been cleared and also not to fish in the vicinity of the incident," they said.

In a separate incident, the Environment Agency are investigating after dead fish were spotted in the River Conder at Galgate.

Residents reported the incident, and were told an "accidental spillage" had taken place.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are aware of a pollution to the River Conder. Due to ongoing investigations into this matter, we are unable to comment further at this time.