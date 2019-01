The Bay Gateway is closed in the direction of the M6 following an incident involving a lorry.

Police are in attendence and have cordoned off the road, following the incident near the Slyne/Carnforth turn off.

It is understood that the lorry has shed its load onto the road.

Traffic is being redirected along Lancaster and Morecambe Road, but this is causing severe tailbacks.

There is currently no access from the junction in Morecambe Road onto the Bay Gateway.

More to follow.