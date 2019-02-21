Bark in the Park is on the move

A popular event for dog lovers and families is on the move to Morecambe.

Bark in the Park, which includes a doggie agility course, a fun dog show and The Dog and Bone Treasure Hunt, is set to take place at Happy Mount Park this year instead of Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Bark in the Park, organised by CancerCare and sponsored by Lanes Vets, will take place on Sunday, March, 24, from 11am to 3pm. The event also includes stalls and a bouncy castle.

CancerCare is looking for terriers that talk, dachshunds that dance, mongrels that mimic, acrobatic Alsatians and beagles with bags full of tricks.

Stalls will include the main sponsors Lanes Vets, Sue Milligan Photography, Wolfwood, Whizz Agility and Canine Company.

There is no entry fee but there is a small charge for entering the dog show and treasure hunt.

Adults, children and furry friends are encouraged to attend for a day of canine capers with fancy dress encouraged.

Helen Hartin, Bark in The Park organiser from CancerCare, said: “We love this annual event and it’s great to see so many people from Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding areas come together for a day of family fun.

“We would like thank Lane’s Vets for kindly sponsoring this event. We’d also like to thank HSBC in Lancaster for match funding money raised at Bark in the Park.”

All funds raised will be used to help local people affected by cancer and their friends and family members. CancerCare provides free support such as counselling and aromatherapy to help people cope with the impact of cancer.

For more information and to book visit www.cancercare.org.uk, or search ‘Bark in The Park’ on Facebook.Call fundraising on 01524 381820.