Helen Barski with her Tea Cup Chihuahua, Peaches.

Bark in the Park event held in Morecambe for CancerCare

Hundreds of families enjoyed an action packed day of fun at the annual Bark in the Park event in aid of CancerCare.

Here are a selection of pictures taken at the event of dogs and their owners.

A dog on the agility course.

1. A leap of faith

A dog on the agility course.
Paul Heyes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A dog on the agility course.

2. The event was a howling success.

A dog on the agility course.
Paul Heyes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Judging in the rescue dogs section.

3. Dog show at Bark in the Park.

Judging in the rescue dogs section.
Paul Heyes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Beyond Radio presenter Denise Cooper as Cruella de Vil with her Dalmatian, Bandit.

4. Dog knocks the spots off the competition.

Beyond Radio presenter Denise Cooper as Cruella de Vil with her Dalmatian, Bandit.
Paul Heyes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3