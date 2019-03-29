Bark in the Park event held in Morecambe for CancerCare Hundreds of families enjoyed an action packed day of fun at the annual Bark in the Park event in aid of CancerCare. Here are a selection of pictures taken at the event of dogs and their owners. 1. A leap of faith A dog on the agility course. Paul Heyes jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The event was a howling success. A dog on the agility course. Paul Heyes jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Dog show at Bark in the Park. Judging in the rescue dogs section. Paul Heyes jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Dog knocks the spots off the competition. Beyond Radio presenter Denise Cooper as Cruella de Vil with her Dalmatian, Bandit. Paul Heyes jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3