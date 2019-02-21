Ballet icon celebrated at Lancaster Grand

Ballet Theatre UK presents a centenary celebration of the life of Margot Fonteyn at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, May 12.

Margot Fonteyn was an iconic figure in British ballet and was instrumental in shaping the Royal Ballet Company and the direction of British ballet.

Fonteyn was renowned for her great performances of the classics and was also celebrated for her famous dance partnership with the great Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev.

Her charming quality and steely technique amazed audiences and undoubtedly set the standards for the British ballerina’s.

There will be highlights from Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle and many more.

Tickets are £18/£16 conc. Call 01524 64695.