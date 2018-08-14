Awards spotlight beckons for Bentham holiday park

Family and staff at a North Yorkshire holiday park are celebrating after their business was named this summer as a finalist in the prestigious White Rose Awards 2018.

Riverside Caravan Park in High Bentham was declared by judges to be among the very best holiday providers in the county.

Now business owners Thomas Marshall and his wife Jane must wait until November 12 to see if Riverside is crowned as overall winner in the holiday parks category.

The White Rose Awards are described as Britain’s biggest regional awards scheme for the tourism and hospitality industry which is worth around £8 billion to North Yorkshire’s economy.

Riverside’s shortlisting comes during what Thomas Marshall says could be the park’s busiest ever summer in its 49 year history.

Riverside provides more than 250 caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges, as well as glamping pods and pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes.

Thomas said everyone was delighted with the news that the park would be put under the spotlight.

“It’s especially pleasing because an important criterion of these awards is the hospitality and quality of welcome which is provided to holiday guests,” he said.

“Delivering this is very much in the hands of our loyal and hardworking staff, so they deserve a large share of the credit for this achievement.

“I hope the publicity will also benefit other tourism businesses in the area by putting the focus on North Yorkshire as a fantastic place for family holidays.”

Thomas and Jane are helped in the running of their business by their daughter Isabel. There is more information about the park at www.riversidecaravanpark.co.uk