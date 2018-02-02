Athletics: Terrific Tracey shines for club in Four Villages race

Lancaster and Morecambe Atheltics Club’s road runners have been in action over the last couple of weeks.

Tracey Bruce ran well at the Four Villages Half Marathon in Helsby, Cheshire, running 2h.04.21.

At the St Annes 10 Mile race Michael Roy recorded a great time of 1h.20.18 to finish 119th in a field of more than 350 runners.

First back for the club at the Inskip Half Marathon was Louise Goddard, running an excellent time of 1h.39.43 in 149th place.

Next was Steve Perry, running well in 1h.45.14 to finish 180th, followed by Christina McGuire with a good run of 1h.52.03.

Other finishers were Emily Stapleton 1h.54.52 and Carole Wilkinson 1h.58.13.

At the Hunters 10k in Preston Jayne Perry led the way for the club.

A tremendous run of 41m.58 saw her secure first women’s place and finish well up the field in 35th overall out of more than 330 finishers.

Steve Perry ran a good time of 45m.20 to finish 67th, followed by Emily Stapleton in 189th place in 54m.50.

Other finishers on the day in Lancaster and Morecambe colours were Carole Wilkinson 55m.53 and Emma Brooks 1h.10.40.