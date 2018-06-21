Arts and crafts trail back in Silverdale and Arnside

The popular Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail is back for its 14th year.

This free annual event is hosted by the neighbouring villages of Silverdale in Lancashire and Arnside in Cumbria and this year runs from Friday June 22- Sunday June 24.

Exciting and inspiring exhibitions, studios, workshops, installations and music combine in this three day Art Trail, welcoming visitors from throughout the North West.

Explore the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and visit by foot, cycle, rail or car to travel between the villages of Silverdale and Arnside. Discover footpaths, coastal views, limestone outcrops and woodland.

There are 35 venues in total with 42 exhibitors in Silverdale, 29 in Arnside and nine in the surrounding areas.

Clare Martin, one of the co-producers of the trail said: There’s so much going on this year. Visit open studios in Crag Foot, Yealand, Slack Head and an exhibition in Storth. Drop-in to the RSPB’s spectacular Leighton Moss reserve where artists’ work will be on show. Be captivated by the majestic setting of the Mawson garden at Hazelwood Hall where you can join bespoke forger John Law and participate in workshops in gilding, painting and ceramics”

Friday brings fascinating stories of Fishing in the Bay, in a “Boat Shed” with art work from John and Hannah Fox. Join the Silverdale Choir for a relaxing evening too.

Clare added: “New for Saturday is the Music Programme at Silverdale Village Institute with Local Strummers, Village Youth Players musical performance, Tea and Jazz from Kader and evening live music from renowned Sally Barker, Songbirds and local artists.”

Visitors can take part in workshops in printmaking, silver, painting, felting, weaving, encaustic art, glass and join Christine and Priscilla building a bird “murmuration” structure in Arnside.

Arnside has two main venues and welcomes Jan Huntley Peace, Karen Pringle, Alison Sandford and many others displaying a wide range of work. “Mooching About” cafe combines art and bespoke sound near Arnside station.

Visit the new “Outdoor Trail” in Ashmeadow woods at Arnside - walk down from Tracy Levine’s new studio, or approach from the Shore. Twelve artists invite you to experience thought provoking art, hear the installation made by children in the “Little Listening Tree” and absorb art and nature.

To find out more, visit www.silverdalearttrail.co.uk or contact Jessica Elleray or Clare Martin on silverdalearttrail@gmail.com