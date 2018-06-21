Armed Forces Day events in Morecambe and Lancaster

Armed Forces day events in the Lancaster and Morecambe area start on Monday, June 25 when Armed Forces Day flags will be raised.

There will be dual ceremonies at Morecambe and Lancaster town halls at 10.30am.

On Saturday, June 30, Morecambe will celebrate with indoor displays in The Platform and one the seafront with vintage vehicles,. veterans and militaria stands.

A parade will start the day leaving the old Central Pier to the arena for a drumhead service. The service is at 11am.

During the parade, flower gardens celebrating the RAF 100th anniversary and the centenary of the end of Worl;d War One will be unveiled by cadets from the area.

At 2pm a visit from two vintage RAF training aircraft is expected with a performance over the bay.

The parchute drop of the Ospreys skydive display team will take place at 3.30pm.

Local bus company Stagecoach is offering free transport on Saturday to those in uniform or wearing a veterans badge. Local Army reserves will attned - 381 Supply Squadron based in Lancaster and recruits from the local area.

A contingent of Scots Guards will be present for the parade and on the seafront, while Morecambe Sea Cadets, Normandy Company Army Cadets and three RAF Cadet Squadrons will all be there to demonstrate their programmes and talk to those interested.

Throughout the weekend raffle tickets will be on sale for the Heroes Prize Draw to be drawn by the Mayor at 3.45pm at The Platform in Morecambe. Tickets are just £1 with proceeds for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appealand SSAFA.

There will be a free public lecture in the Storey Institute on Saturday, June 30 at 7pm, called ‘The Hundred Days Campaign’, the final allied offensive of World War One, by Col Chris Owen. A buffet supper is available at a cost of £10 but must be booked by emailing lmhg@live.com.