Are Lancastrians proud to be English?

Some 62 per cent of people in Lancaster say they are proud to be English compared to 57 per cent nationally, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov survey for the BBC found that eight out of 10 people in England identify strongly as English but pride varies by age.

Nearly three quarters of people in Lancaster also said they felt they could not influence local decisions.

Young people are far less likely to feel proud to be English than older generations, the survey of 20,081 people found.

Nationally, 72 per cent of over-65s are proud to be English, compared with 45 per cent of 18-24s.

In Lancaster, 49 per cent of people think the best years are in the past, compared to 17 per cent believing the best years are still to come.

Some 11 per cent felt the local area was getting better, while 31 per cent felt it was getting worse, and 72 per cent felt they could not influence local decision making.

The survey suggested that English pride is felt by about two thirds of people in coastal and former industrial towns but less than half of people in major cities like Liverpool and Manchester.

Humour, tradition and good manners are the characteristics most associated with being English.

Although more than half of respondents consider strongly that generosity and plain-speaking were part of the English identity, less than half think the English are a liberal, outward-looking people.

And less than four in 10 consider Englishness to be defined by “yob culture”.

Only one in four consider the English to be a “loud” people.