Appeal launched by police to find missing Heysham man

Police are appealing for information after a 39-year-old man went missing from Heysham.

Andrew Finnie was last seen around 9pm on Monday evening in the Byron Road area.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Officers believe he may have travelled to the Cumbria area in a green Fiat Brava car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

PC Kirsty Stanworth of Lancashire Police said: “We are very concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are urging anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

“Furthermore, I would ask Andrew, if he sees this appeal, to contact us and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1263 of January 29.