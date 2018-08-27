Appeal for red car driver after serious hit and run collision in Lancaster

Detectives investigating a serious collision in Lancaster which has left a 21-year-old woman fighting for her life are appealing for the driver of a red car to come forward.

Police were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 3pm on Tuesday August 21 to reports of a serious collision on Morecambe Road where a woman walking across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park was struck by a van travelling towards Morecambe.

Enquiries have now identified that a red car was travelling directly behind the van involved in the collision and stopped at the scene.

Police now want the driver of that vehicle to contact them as they could hold vital information.

A blue Transit Van was later found abandoned in Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe and two men were seen to run down the alley towards Hamilton Road.

As they did, they passed a woman walking a small dog and police are still trying to trace her.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who saw either the collision itself or the van before or afterwards, especially in the Kayswell Road or Fairhope Avenue areas of Morecambe

Det Ch Insp Becky Smith, of West CID, said: “This young woman remains very seriously ill in hospital with her family by her bedside.

“The driver of this red car could hold key information and I would urge them to come forward and speak to us.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the van involved in this collision to come and talk to us. They must know the serious nature of the collision and I would urge him to search his conscience and do the right thing.

“There is someone out there that knows the identity of the driver whether that be a friend or relative and knows or suspects what they have done. It might be that they have come home injured, acting differently or even spoken about the incident afterwards.

“I would urge them to think how they would feel in a similar situation, if their child was fighting for their life. This really is the case of doing the right thing over loyalties to an individual.

“I would also urge anyone who saw the collision or the van before or after the collision to get in touch as they could hold vital information which could assist our enquiry.”

A 29-year-old man from Preston was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0873 of August 21st or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.