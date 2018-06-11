Appeal after teen is robbed in Lancaster alleyway

A 14-year-old boy was robbed by four men in an alleyway in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened at around 9.30pm on June 2 in an alleyway off Church Street.

The boy was approached by four men who demanded money and when he refused, he was robbed, with £10 stolen. One of the offenders is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, aged 17 to 20-years-old and of slim build. It is thought he was wearing a black balaclava and black jumper.

The second offender is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, aged 17 to 20-years-old and of slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, as well as black tracksuit bottoms.

Det Con Jill Neil, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a robbery in Lancaster.

“A 14-year-old boy was attacked by four men in an alleyway off Church Street.

“If you saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously around the time of the offence, or witnessed the assault, please call police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1806490.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.