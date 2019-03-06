Antique Roadshow’s Eric Knowles at The Platform

The Antiques Roadshow’s Eric Knowles, brings his new show What’s It Worth? to The Platform on Saturday (March 9).

The first part of the evening is given over to what are quite often irreverent anecdotal reminiscences, ably supported by his collection of images.

The second part of the evening is devoted to the audience’s ‘treasures’, 25 of which have been selected by Eric during an initial meet and greet session and welcome party.

The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm.

However, audience members are invited to bring their antiques for a free valuation before the show from 6pm.

Tickets cost £14 and are available by calling the box office on 01524 582803.