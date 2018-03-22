‘Angels’ who give up free time to help Lancaster and Morecambe’s homeless

A group of volunteers who give up their evenings every week to support the homeless of Lancaster and Morecambe have thanked local businesses for their support.

The Tactical Street Angels volunteer their free time to helping and feeding the homeless and Lancaster and Morecambe.

Run by Dave Pattinson, managing director at Tactical Training & Security Options Ltd based on White Cross, the not-for-profit team have now been patrolling the streets every day for more than two years, with a view to encouraging others to help by doing their own thing to assist the homeless.

They go out and offer food, drink, clothing and support as well as trying to encourage them to go to the night shelters and other agencies for more assisted assistance.

“We have built a good relationship with a number of these less fortunate people, and we are normally well received by them,” Dave said.

“I started similar voluntary projects with the homeless in other areas more than 17 years ago.

“It’s all funded by myself, however we have had support from several members of the public have kindly donated sleeping bags, tinned soup, etc, including Gordon Downing-Stewart and members of the Rotary Club of Lunesdale, and local firm SWS UK, so we can give more to the homeless when we go out.”

SWS UK have assisted their human resources coordinator Janet Eastwood, who has together with her husband Peter been actively supporting Tactical Street Angels.

Janet enlisted the support of her colleagues at SWS UK who rallied round to donate items such as warm clothing, toiletries and food.

The donations were then distributed amongst the vulnerable members of the area’s homeless community and deposited at the night shelter in one of the city’s churches.

Janet said: “Homelessness is sadly a problem that affects most towns and cities. I felt it was important to do all I could to help the most vulnerable members of our society, particularly during the harsh winter months.

“I was delighted with the response I received from my colleagues at SWS UK. The donations that came in were excellent and were gratefully received by the Tactical Street Angels.”

Janet and her husband continue to support the charity and SWS UK are very proud of her involvement and contribution to such a worthy cause.