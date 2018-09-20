Amy Winehouse tribute at Morecambe’s Platform

The Amy Winehouse Experience – aka Lioness, will bring their UK tour to The Platform on Friday September 21.

In her short career, Amy Winehouse created a lasting impression on the music world of the 21st century.

She recorded three critically acclaimed albums from her debut ‘Frank’ in 2003, the Grammy Award winning ‘Back to Black’ in 2007 and the posthumous ‘Lioness’ in 2011.

Add to that her covers of ‘Cupid’ and ‘Valerie’ with producer Mark Ronson, and it’s hard to deny the talent and impact of this often-misunderstood star.

Lioness features TV’s ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ finalist and ‘X Factor’ boot camp contestant Emma Wright as Amy Winehouse, plus a full backing band to recreate the heady mix of jazz, soul and pop.

With a full stage show, Lioness take audiences on a journey through Winehouse’s songwriting, with the ability to get people singing and dancing along throughout the performance.The show focuses on the vocal talent and soul of Winehouse, unhindered by the dark side to her addictions to alcohol and substances.

Lioness have recently completed their third UK and Irish headline tour, covering in excess of 5,000 miles with 24 shows in three months closely followed by shows in both Spain and Gibraltar with rave reviews from venues, promoters and audiences alike.

The show at The Platform, which is suitable for ages 14+, starts at 8pm tomorrow Friday September 21.

Tickets are priced at £15 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.