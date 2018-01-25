American Football: Storm looking to recruit new players for upcoming season

Following on from their successful winning first year of competitive American football in the British National League, the Morecambe Bay Storm are recruiting to expand their current playing and coaching squads.

The Storm are holding two ‘taster’ sessions as part of their preparations for the 2018 season that commences in April.

The events are arranged for Sunday, January 28 at the University of Cumbria Lancaster campus from 2 to 4pm, and Sunday, February 4 at Lancaster and Morecambe College from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Both events are free to attend and all protective equipment will be provided.

With the sessions being on artificial pitches, appropriate footwear is recommended.

“2017 was a great year for the club,” reflected head coach Don ‘Scud’ Fairhurst.

“We achieved a great many of the goals we set at the start of the season and in some instances bettered them beyond expectation.”

Looking ahead the coach stated: “In setting the benchmark last season we’ve got to work hard to attain the high level of expectation.

“We are working to consolidate the strong core of players, build upon our successes and introduce new players to the sport to increase the squad size.

“Athletes or non-athletes are welcome to attend the taster sessions.

“You don’t have to be 6’6”, 20 stone and run 40 yards in five seconds to be successful playing American football in the UK– there are positions to match all physiques and athletic abilities within an American football team.

“The club has a tremendous wealth of coaching experience and any potential player will be taught the correct fundamentals and techniques as professional players in the National Football League in America.”

The Storm will be training at Lancaster and Morecambe College every Sunday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm from the February 11 so anyone who can’t attend either of the events can go down to the other training sessions to enquire about joining the team.

At present the club are focusing on 18 years and over, however the Storm will be looking to start a junior contact team this summer.

For more information email morecambebaystorm@yahoo.com or go to the website www.morecambebaystorm.com.

The Storm’s Twitter account is @TheStorm2016 and can be found on Facebook by searching for Morecambe Bay Storm media page.