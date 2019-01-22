Alnwick 21-3 Kirkby Lonsdale

Following their victory against Vale of Lune last week, Kirkby Lonsdale were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a 21-3 defeat away at Alnwick.

The home side opened the scoring in the sixth minute when left wing Johnny Burn attacked down his touchline.

Kirkby full back Harry Hutchinson had the run covered but as he moved in to the tackle he lost his footing on the greasy surface and Burn was able to bustle through to score by the posts.

Second rows Jonny Young had no difficulty with the conversion and it was 7-0.

Hamish Burn inflicted more pain on Kirkby in the 11th minute when, following a defensive error, the Alnwick hooker crossed for his team’s second try, Young again on target with the kick to make it 14-0.

This seemed to set the tone for the day for Kirkby, they had possession and position but suddenly it was Alnwick who scored.

A Fearon penalty from around 25 metres put Kirkby on the board at 14-3 on the half hour and although Kirkby were settling a little there was no further score before half time. At 14-3 Kirkby were still in it if they could get the first score in the second half and they went for it with the forwards going close a couple of times, and winger Harry Ralston held on the Alnwick line.

But after 12 minutes of pointless pressure from Kirkby it was Alnwick who broke out to score their third converted try to take it to 21-3.

This closed out the game, the next 28 minutes saw both sides making strenuous efforts with neither able to advance their score and 21-3 was the final score.

Kirkby will look back on a game in which they conceded too many penalties, made too many errors and missed too many chances.

That said, they can take some satisfaction from the fact that they won the home game against Alnwick and this result just levels things up as they look forward to renewing acquaintances with England’s most northerly rugby union club next season.