Advice for tinnitus sufferers available at Morecambe event

An event to help people who suffer from tinnitus is being held at Morecambe Library on April 19.

The self-help event, from 9.30am-5pm, will include support from the audiology team at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, who will give out advice to tinnitus sufferers for coping with the condition.

There’s no need to book – just drop in!

Tinnitus is the term for hearing sounds that come from inside your body, rather than from an outside source.

It’s often described as “ringing in the ears”, although several sounds can be heard, including buzzing, humming, grinding, hissing and whistling.

Tinnitus can develop gradually over time or occur suddenly. It’s not clear exactly why it happens, but it often occurs along with some degree of hearing loss.